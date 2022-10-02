Cordelia Cruises’ Empress Returns to Mumbai Homeport

Cordelia Cruises’ Empress returned to its homeport of Mumbai on September 29, 2022, after successfully completing sailings along the east coast of India, according to a press release.

Beginning in January 2023, the cruise line will offer a four-night cruise between Mumbai and Lakshadweep and a three-night cruise between Mumbai and Goa. Currently, the Empress sails along India's west coast, bringing passengers to Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, and Lakshadweep on a limited series of two-night, three-night, four-night, and five-night cruises, according to Cordelia Cruises.

“It is heartening to witness the overwhelming response that we have received from our guests over the course of the past 12 months. India and Indians have welcomed Cordelia Cruises with open arms and we take this opportunity to express our gratitude. We are more than excited to be returning to our homeport in Mumbai and are ready to welcome the upcoming festive season, starting with the Navratri celebrations,” commented Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer, Cordelia Cruises.

The Empress offers guests several dining options, music and entertainment onboard, seascapes and other activities and festival delicacies among others.

“We have a host of exciting activities lined up all the way to Christmas and New Years and cannot wait to welcome our guests aboard,” added Bailom.