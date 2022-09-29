Scenic Combines Helicopter Flight and Submarine Dive in Northwest Passage

Scenic Group's Scenic Eclipse performed the first-ever combined helicopter flight and submarine dive operations in the Canadian Arctic on its recent inaugural expedition across the Northwest Passage, according to a press release.

The Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, has been impassable for centuries due to ice, but it is now accessible for only three weeks each year as part of Scenic's Arctic expedition program.

“It is the ultimate journey, cruising through three different oceans far removed from populated areas. Scenic Eclipse’s state-of-the-art technology allows for smooth navigation in these waters, thanks to its Polar Class 6 rating, electronic Azipod propulsion system and oversized stabilizers” said Erwan le Rouzic. captain, Scenic Eclipse.

Scenic Eclipse has provided the platform for discovery experiences crucial to accessing these remote areas, as captain le Rouzic explained.

“Being able to discover such a remote, almost untouched wilderness, with the combination of so many experiences while cruising with the unrivaled ultra-luxury comfort and safety of Scenic Eclipse, is truly remarkable. The diversity of the experiences offered, the incredible wildlife viewing, the support of a dedicated expert crew made the recent voyage, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.

“Wrapped up in layers of Inuit and pre-Inuit habitation, European exploration, ever-changing ice, weather and wildlife conditions, a journey through the Northwest Passage is never the same twice, and mystery lies around every corner,” commented Danny Johnston, expedition leader, Scenic Eclipse.

Another highlight of the 22-day itinerary is getting up close and personal with the native cultures of the area, with a special viewing of Inuit cultural performances during various community visits. Additionally, Scenic Eclipse onboard performers will return the favor with a throat singing concert for the locals while docked in Gjoa Haven.

The 22-Day Across the Northwest Passage sets sail from Nome, Alaska on July 29, 2023, to Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, passing through the Bering Strait and daily excursions are also included in the sailing.