Here Are Holland America Line’s Homeports For 2023

With its entire fleet in service again, Holland America Line is planning an expansive global deployment in 2023.

In addition to strong programs from its traditional homeports in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe, the company is also returning to its long-haul, intercontinental itineraries during the year.

Offering round-trip cruises from U.S. ports, Holland America is also returning to the Amazon, the South Pacific, Africa and more.

Other highlights of the year include a summer program in Canada and New England, as well as returns to South America, Asia, the Far East and more.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ships:

- Eurodam (January to April/October to December);

- Nieuw Amsterdam (January to April/October to December);

- Nieuw Statendam (January to April/November and December);

- Rotterdam (January to March/October to December);

- Volendam (January to April);

- Zaandam (January to April/October to December);

- Zuiderdam (January to May/October to December).

Seattle, Washington

Ships:

- Eurodam (April to September);

- Westerdam (May to October).

San Diego, California

Ships:

- Koningsdam (January to March);

- Volendam (October and November);

- Zaandam (January to April).



Whittier, Alaska

Ships:

- Nieuw Amsterdam (May to September);

- Noordam (May to September).

Boston, Massachusetts

Ships:

- Zaandam (May to September);

- Zuiderdam (August and September).

Canada

Ships:

- Koningsdam: Vancouver (April to October);

- Nieuw Amsterdam: Vancouver (April to September);

- Noordam: Vancouver (May to September);

- Volendam: Vancouver (May to September);

- Zaandam: Montreal (April to September);

- Zuiderdam: Quebec City (September).

Europe

Ships:

- Nieuw Statendam: Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Copenhagen, Piraeus and more (April to October);

- Noordam: Barcelona, Lisbon, Trieste, Piraeus and more (April to October);

- Rotterdam: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (April to September);

- Zuiderdam: Rotterdam (May to July).

Australia and New Zealand

Ships:

- Noordam: Sydney and Auckland (January to April/October to December).

Asia and Pacific

Ships:

- Westerdam: Singapore, Yokohama and Hong Kong (January to April/October to December).

South America

Ships:

- Oosterdam: San Antonio and Buenos Aires (January to March/November and December).