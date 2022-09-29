Barbados Drops all COVID-19 Protocols for Entry

The Government of Barbados has announced its changes to the island’s travel entry protocols.

Effective midnight, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Barbados discontinued all COVID-19 related travel protocols. Therefore, there will be no testing requirements to enter Barbados whether travelers are vaccinated or unvaccinated, the according to a statement.

In addition, the wearing of masks generally will now be optional. Mask wearing only remains mandatory for persons working in and visiting healthcare facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and senior citizens homes; persons traveling on public transportation; and for persons who are COVID-19 positive.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Sen. The Hon. Lisa Cummins stated that: “This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year, and into early 2023,” she said.