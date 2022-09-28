Keel Laying Ceremony Held for New Cunard Queen Anne

Cunard recently celebrated the keel laying of its newest ship, Queen Anne, with a traditional ceremony on September 8, 2022.

This ceremony marked the formal start of her construction at the historic Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

The ceremony was attended by the Cunard and Carnival UK leadership team, along with representatives of Fincantieri and their Marghera Shipyard, and the guest of honor Captain of Queen Anne, Inger Thorhauge.

To mark the occasion – and acknowledge Cunard’s seafaring heritage and the significance of this exciting new vessel – a Queen Anne coin has been commissioned. This unique coin was embedded into the ship’s keel by Captain Inger Thorhauge, alongside an original coin from the ship’s namesake’s reign.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this exciting construction milestone for Queen Anne,” said Matt Gleaves, vice president, Commercial for Cunard in North America and Australasia. “Over the last three years, world-leading designers have worked with master ship builders at Fincantieri to design a ship that showcases our position as a world-famous luxury brand across all continents. Queen Anne will be enjoyed for many generations to come, and we look forward to welcoming her to our fleet.”

The Queen Anne will enter service at the beginning of 2024.