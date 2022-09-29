Carnival Announces New Chauffeur Partner for Elite Cruisers

drvn, a global logistics technology and chauffeur service company, has partnered with Carnival Corporation to create a private label ground transportation management portal to serve their elite casino guests when booking private chauffeur service, according to a press release.

The partnership allows Carnival to use drvn’s expertise in customer service-forward tech solutions to logistics encompassing all aspects of curating a unique ground travel experience before and after cruising. Carnival now offloads its ground travel coordination workflow and workload onto the drvn platform in one single click, the company said.

"Drvn's tailored and private label solution has lowered Carnival’s operating costs and activities while improving consumer satisfaction from start to finish — simply by doing what we do best,” said Mario Medina, CEO of drvn.

The solutions allows for a simplified and highly secured booking process for "invite only" Carnival guests and their hosts from the sailings' embarkation till debarkation with real-time reaction to customer-initiated modifications, such as pickup time, route, or vehicle requirement, while simultaneously handling significant travel logistics involving flight or ship delays.

“The partnership with drvn means having a seamless one-stop solution to service more than 40 destination markets and for all nine of our cruise line brands,” added Martin van der Merwe, Senior Director, Global Casino Marketing for Carnival Corporation. “We’re excited about what this will mean for elite gaming cruisers and how it will positively impact their cruise experience starting from the moment they leave home to when they return from another memorable vacation.”