Quark Expeditions Partially Lifts COVID Restrictions

Quark Expeditions has partially lifted COVID restrictions for their upcoming Antarctic voyages, effective October 1, 2022, according to a press release.

COVID-19 testing will no longer be required prior to departure or upon embarkation. At the same time, the use of masks on board will be optional, as will all onboard and adventure activities, according to Quark Expeditions.

Masks will still be worn indoors by staff who interact with passengers, however, they are no longer necessary for passengers except on a few charter flights where the airline may require them.

While testing is no longer required, Quark Expeditions' COVID protocol still requires proof of vaccination to board a ship. Guests must present official government proof of a primary vaccination series and an additional booster, a primary vaccination series completed more than 14 days but less than six months before boarding, or a completed primary vaccination series and certificate of recovery within 90 days of embarkation.

The cruise line offers several itineraries during the 2022-23 winter season, including the 16-day South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari cruise, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina on December 5, 2022.

Other highlights include the Epic Antarctica: Crossing the Circle via Falklands and South Georgia expedition, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina on December 19, 2023, and the 11-day Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent, departing from and returning to Ushuaia, Argentina.