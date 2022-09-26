Holland America President Sees 'Win' with Canadian Restrictions Lifted

Holland America Line said in a statement that it was pleased with of the lifting of Canadian pandemic border restrictions.

Under the new guidelines, Canadian border vaccination and testing requirements are no longer necessary, which is an important step for the cruise industry in simplifying the travel process for itineraries to Alaska and Canada.

Under the new procedures, there is no longer a vaccination requirement for people entering Canada, COVID-19 testing at airports will end and the use of the ArriveCan app will be optional by the end of September.

“This is a win for the cruise industry and for our guests, as we are seeing growing interest for booking 2023 cruises to Alaska and Canada/New England,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “It’s a positive step that puts health protocols for our Canada and Alaska cruises more in line with most of our other global cruises. We thank Transport Canada for taking action that will continue to protect the health of travelers while also making it easier for them to book a cruise that allows us to support the local economy.”

In addition to Canada lifting border measures, Holland America Line is making it even easier for guests to plan for a cruise with a new Health Protocols Tool on Holland America Line’s website, according to a press release.

Now booked guests can simply enter their booking number and the exact vaccination and testing requirements will be outlined. All 2022 cruises are available, and 2023 departures are to be loaded soon.