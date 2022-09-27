AIDA Opens Bookings for 2024 Summer Season

AIDA Cruises has released its 2024 summer season itineraries, which are now available for booking, according to a press release.

The cruise line will offer voyages to the Arctic Circle, North Sea, Baltic Sea, Adriatic Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Azores, and the Canaries.

Among several highlights, the AIDAluna and AIDAsol will take guests to the Arctic Circle, Norway, the Orkney Islands, the Lofoten Islands, the North Cape, and the Shetlands, with the AIDAluna offering four different routes through the ports of Kristiansand, Oslo, Gothenburg, Aarhus, and Copenhagen, according to AIDA Cruises.

The AIDAprima will sail from Hamburg to Western Europe and Norway, including a passage through the Geirangerfjord, and both routes can be combined into a 14-day roundtrip from Kiel. Alternatively, guests can choose from "butterfly routes" 7-day Norway voyages and Baltic Sea cruises that can be combined into a 14-day roundtrip from Kiel.

Guests of AIDA Cruises can also explore the Baltic Sea on three to 14-day voyages aboard the AIDAdiva, which departs from Warnemünde and travels to Kemi and Oulu in Finland, Riga in Latvia, Klaipeda in Lithuania, and Gdansk in Poland.

The cruise line further caters to guests seeking to explore what it said were Western European rivers, with two sailings onboard the AIDAaura, with calls on Seini, Thames, Scheldt, St. Maló, Rouen, and Antwerp.

Other highlights include the “Mediterranean Treasures” 7-day sailing departing from Palma onboard the AIDAcosma, calling on Florence, Rome, Barcelona and Corsica, and the 10- and 11-day sailings in the region onboard the AIDAstella.

When booking at the AIDA premium rate, guests can benefit from up to 300 euros in early-booker-plus discounts for summer departures 2024 when booking by October 31, 2023. Other benefits of the AIDA premium rate include the ability to select a preferred cabin, two bottles of mineral water per day, and a 250 MB Internet package. The voyages can also be booked at the AIDA premium all-inclusive rate, which includes the most extensive AIDA beverage package and an all-inclusive social media flat rate for the duration of the voyage.