Royal Caribbean Releases Second Episode of Making an Icon

In preparation for the debut of the Icon of the Seas in 2023, Royal Caribbean International has released the second episode of its "Making an Icon" video series, "Shaping the World's Newest Icon,” according to a press release.

The second episode of the series gives viewers a sneak peek at the key designs and construction milestones of the upcoming vacation, which is set to debut next year.

“The most rewarding phase of the building of the ship is that now it’s physically growing. We have 3,000 people working on the ship every day at the moment, so every week the ship is progressing in a very substantial way and we can see that the dreaming, the work, what we have been doing for five years now is coming into a reality,” said Harri Kulovaara, executive vice president, maritime and newbuilding, Royal Caribbean Group.

Industrial and naval engineers, interior designers, architects, and other creatives discuss what it takes to handle the challenges that come with such an ambitious construction timeline for the cruise industry, according to Royal Caribbean Group.

“Icon will follow very much in the footsteps of some of the great ships that this company has built. Sovereign of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and now Icon of the Seas. It’s so innovative and special,” commented Richard Fain, chairman, Royal Caribbean Group.

“We start with the concept design. It’s really about how is a guest going to experience and feel within the space, and then from there, we are working through how big the space needs to be. Those types of decisions are what lock in very early,” explained Anna Drescher, manager, architectural design and newbuilding, Royal Caribbean Group.

New episodes of the series will be released every month until the Icon of the Seas is revealed this fall.