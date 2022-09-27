Three Costa Ships to South America in 2023-2024

Costa Cruises is deploying three ships in South America for the 2023-2024 winter season. According to a press release, the six-month local program will include the Costa Diadema, the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Fascinosa.

Between November 2023 and running through May 2024, the vessels will operate one of the company’s longest seasons in the region, offering varied itineraries to Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

With larger ships and more time, Costa will register further growth in the market, topping its projected capacity for the coming 2022-2023 season.

“The history of Costa and the history of the cruise industry in South America are intertwined. In March 2023, we complete 75 years of service in the region. Through a robust and bold business strategy, always prioritizing sustainable and lasting expansion, we have registered an expressive growth in costumer preference in recent years,” said Dario Rustico, Costa Cruises’ Executive President for South and Central America.

Returning for a second season in the region, the Costa Diadema will be one of the highlights of the program.

Sailing from Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, the vessel will offer a series of week-long cruises to Bahia.

“With the Costa Diadema, we are offering the Brazilian market a new opportunity for unique vacations onboard. The vessel was very well received by our guests during its first season in the country,” said Ruy Ribeiro, Costa Cruises’ Brazil Commercial Director.

Another highlight is the debut of a new homeport – Balneário Camboriú. Located in Brazil’s Southern region, the city will serve a starting point for five week-long cruises to Argentina and Uruguay onboard the Costa Fascinosa.

Completing the local offering, the Costa Favolosa will sail three- to seven-night cruises departing from Santos and Itajaí. In addition to several Brazilian destinations, the ship’s program includes itineraries to ports in Argentina and Uruguai.