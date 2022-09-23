The Apollo Group Makes Leadership Moves

The Apollo Group, the full-service hospitality management company headquartered in Miami, Florida, has announced new executive moves in its organizational structure.

After returning 18 ships to service in 11 months, which was no small task navigating through a sea of complexities to have crew return safely, challenges to the supply chain and product availability, the company has announced the following promotions within our organization.

Eric Barale was earlier this year promoted to Vice President of Culinary and will continue to further the groups culinary efforts and trends.

Steve Furness and Philippe Faucher have both been promoted to Senior Vice Presidents for the group, undertaking the key tasks and strategic growth to a continued pathway for future business and exceeding our customers’ expectations and product delivery all whilst grooming the succession for the business, the company said, in a press release.

Jose Ramon Barrera, President & CEO said: “The company believes that these changes will further streamline our business efficiencies, and allow us to refocus on best business practices. We have assembled a strong leadership team, and we are excited to continue our journey."