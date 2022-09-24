Carnival Vista Itineraries Changed Due to Maintenance

Carnival Cruise Line is changing itineraries for six Western Caribbean cruises onboard the Carnival Vista in late 2022 and early 2023.

Citing unscheduled maintenance onboard, the company is altering the route of the Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 departures.

Sailing from Galveston, the week-long cruises initially included visits to Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Mexico but will now sail to Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

“We have had to implement a work schedule to address an unexpected issue on Carnival Vista and will be conducting maintenance on the ship during your cruise, which means the ship will unable to sustain the maximum cruising speed required to operate your itinerary,” the company explained in a statement sent to booked guests.

Consequently, Carnival added, it will be necessary to replace the visits to George Town and Montego Bay with calls to Belize and Isla Roatán.

“With this modification, we will be able to extend our hours in Cozumel to give you extra time ashore,” the statement noted.

While pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for Grand Cayman and Jamaica will be refunded to their original form of payment, the impacted passengers will also receive a $50 per person onboard credit.

The benefit is restricted to a maximum $100 per cabin and will be credited to the guests’ Sail & Sign accounts.

“We regret not being able to deliver the original itinerary and apologize for this unexpected change,” Carnival said.

According to the company’s statement, guests are also able to reschedule or cancel their bookings and request refunds of the cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

Sailing from Galveston on a year-round basis, the Carnival Vista offers week-long itineraries to the Western Caribbean.

The Carnival Dream and the Carnival Breeze also offer year-round itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Texas homeport.