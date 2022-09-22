Viken Group Welcomes New Managing Partners

Viken Group has announced four new partners and shareholders to the management team.

aurizio Eliseo, CEO and partner of Thalia; Nicolo Capus, Technical Director of Thalia; Antonio Romano, Marketing Director and partner of Hot Lab; and Enrico Lumini, Design Director and partner of Hot Lab, have joined as partners and shareholders of Viken Group.

Maurizio, Nicolo, Antonio and Enrico join key Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) employees and majority owner AB Max Sievert, a private equity firm focusing on long term investments, as partners. Viken Group and its subsidiaries are present in Sweden, Italy, Poland, Miami and Singapore.

“We have great people onboard with vast experience and a wide variety of profound knowledge within shipbuilding and design as well as sustainability and technology, and we intend to continue to lead from the front,” said Stefan R. Nilsson, partner and CEO of Viken Group. “Bringing the expertise of Thalia Marine and Hot Lab into the fold allows us to present several additional advanced services, including highly qualified consulting and world-leading tech solutions, always with our clients’ success and prosperity in mind.”