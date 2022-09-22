Tarragona

American Symphony Begins Cruising Upper Mississippi River

ACL American Symphony 2022

American Cruise Lines announced that the American Symphony has begun cruising the Upper Mississippi River for the first time this week.

Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota. American Symphony arrives to St. Louis, Missouri this evening, September 21 and will remain there until Friday, September 23. Following St. Louis, American Symphony is scheduled to arrive in: Hannibal, MO, 9/24; Fort Madison, IA, 9/25; Davenport, IA, 9/26; Dubuque, IA, 9/27; Winona, MN, 9/28 and Red Wing, MN, 9/30.

“American Cruise Lines led the last decade of Mississippi River cruising, and with new riverboats like American Symphony, we look forward to leading the next one. We remain committed to introducing new small riverboats each year which enables us to deliver personalized all-American river cruises along the country’s most iconic river,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. 

“We have many new luxurious riverboats and a record number of guests who are excited to explore the Mississippi River with us. The demand we are seeing is due in large part to the beautiful new riverboats, but also to the long-established relationships American Cruise Lines has with the ports and towns along the entire river. These relationships help us to consistently deliver authentic American experiences, which are curated and led by local experts, guides, and community members whom we have worked with for many years,” said Frank Klipsch, American Cruise Lines Director of City Partnerships & Special Projects.

