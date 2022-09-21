Carnival Luminosa Officially Registered with the Bahamas

As part of its transition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, Carnival Luminosa was officially registered today with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA). During the ceremony, Carnival Luminosa’s senior leadership team and the classification society completed all necessary registration processes, and Deck Cadet Mark Casson, a Bahamian citizen from Freeport, raised the new Bahamian flag, according to a press release

“We’re proud and honored to have Carnival Luminosa join the five other ships we have registered in The Bahamas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The BMA is among the most respected administration in international shipping, and we value their level of cooperation and professionalism aimed to achieve the highest safety standards. This moment serves as a symbol of our ongoing commitment to this special country.”

When the ship departs for Dubai, she will be flying the Bahamian flag to designate the new ship registry. Eventually arriving to Australia in less than two months, Carnival Luminosa will sail a variety of seasonal itineraries from Brisbane from Nov. 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023, offering something for everyone, before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May, including some exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations.