Resorts World Cruises Launches Theme Cruises Onboard the Genting Dream

Resorts World Cruises has introduced a series of monthly theme cruises onboard the Genting Dream, according to a press release.

The cruises aim to provide different vacation experiences at sea to guests each month. Each themed cruise is custom-designed with a variety of enrichment programs and activities to enhance the overall experience of guests, according to the company.

“Each thematic cruise promises to be different; and guests can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience at sea, complementing the extensive onboard offerings, cuisines and shore excursions that are readily available,” commented Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

The Light Meets Night thematic cruise, presenting an installation of glow-in-the-dark interactive displays, will kick off the series of cruises on October 16. The ship's Zouk Beach Club will be transformed with colorful displays and projectors, while the Zouk Night Club on the same deck will host a Silent Disco dance party. Kids can also enjoy their time onboard at the Glow-in-the-Dark Bouncy Playground.

Other themed cruises await guests in the coming months, including the Clowning Around Halloween cruise, which will take place between October 16 and November 2, 2022, and will feature horror-themed rooms and activities.

Other sailings include the Special Diwali Celebration and the Sensational Voyage between November 2 and 13, 2022, which focuses on wellness, the Jelilo Christmas cruise with onboard Christmas markets, and the Sail-Away Celebration Parties, which are available at the beginning of each week for Genting Dream's Sunday departures.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to our weekly Sail-Away Celebration Parties, a memorable moment filled with wonderful performances, music, dance, good vibes and amazing hospitality from our captain and crew,” Goh added.