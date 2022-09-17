Tarragona

Chiara Ferragni and The Blonde Salad Staff Join the Costa Toscana

Blonde Salad

Chiara Ferragni has joined Costa Cruises’ Costa Toscana alongside nine members of her “The Blonde Salad” company for a team-building experience, according to a press release.

Ferragni and her team arrived in Ibiza yesterday. They will spend a few days onboard the Costa Toscana, where they will be able to unwind and relax while also enjoying a variety of food experiences and excursions, according to Costa Cruises.

Ferragni has over 27 million followers on Instagram and rose to fame through her entrepreneurship and fashion tips through her blog, “The Blonde Salad”.

