10 New Cruise Ships Still Set to Debut in 2022
Following the seven ships that have already been delivered, ten additional newbuilds are set to enter service by the end of the year.
Completing the 2022’s orderbook, the vessels are set to debut for different brands, including Carnival, P&O, Viking and MSC – who is receiving two new vessels in time for the winter season.
The expedition fleet is also seeing significant additions, with new ships for Viking, Vantage, Atlas Ocean and Aurora.
Here’s the list of new vessels being delivered through the end of the year:
Viking Polaris
Cruise Line: Viking
Delivery: Q2
Capacity: 378 guests
Tonnage: 30,000
First Cruise: September 29
Sailing: Antarctica
Evrima
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Delivery Date: September
Capacity: 298 guests
Tonnage: 25,000
First Cruise: October 15
Sailing: Mediterranean
Ocean Odyssey
Cruise Line: Vantage Travel
Delivery Date: Q2
Capacity: 140 guests
Tonnage: 8,000
First Cruise: October 26
Sailing: Asia and Europe
Carnival Celebration
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Delivery: October
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,000
First Cruise: November 6
Sailing: Caribbean
Viking Neptune
Cruise Line: Viking
Delivery Date: Q4
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
First Cruise: November 17
Sailing: World
World Traveller
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean Voyages
Delivery Date: October
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 9,300
First Cruise: November 18
Sailing: Antarctica
MSC Seascape
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Delivery: November
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Tonnage: 169,000
First Cruise: November 19
Sailing: Caribbean
Arvia
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Delivery Date: December
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,900
First Cruise: December 9
Sailing: Western Europe and Caribbean
Sylvia Earle
Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions
Delivery Date: Q2
Capacity: 130 guests
Tonnage: 8,000
First Cruise: December 9
Sailing: Antarctica
MSC World Europa
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Delivery Date: Q4
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Tonnage: 205,000
First Cruise: December 20
Sailing: Middle East
Ships previously delivered in 2022 include:
- Emerald Azzurra (Emerald Yacht Cruises)
- Celebrity Beyond (Celebrity Cruises)
- Viking Mars (Viking)
- Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)
- Seabourn Venture (Seabourn)
- Norwegian Prima (Norwegian Cruise Line)
- SH Vega (Swan Hellenic)