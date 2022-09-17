10 New Cruise Ships Still Set to Debut in 2022

Following the seven ships that have already been delivered, ten additional newbuilds are set to enter service by the end of the year.

Completing the 2022’s orderbook, the vessels are set to debut for different brands, including Carnival, P&O, Viking and MSC – who is receiving two new vessels in time for the winter season.

The expedition fleet is also seeing significant additions, with new ships for Viking, Vantage, Atlas Ocean and Aurora.

Here’s the list of new vessels being delivered through the end of the year:

Viking Polaris

Cruise Line: Viking

Delivery: Q2

Capacity: 378 guests

Tonnage: 30,000

First Cruise: September 29

Sailing: Antarctica

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Delivery Date: September

Capacity: 298 guests

Tonnage: 25,000

First Cruise: October 15

Sailing: Mediterranean

Ocean Odyssey

Cruise Line: Vantage Travel

Delivery Date: Q2

Capacity: 140 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

First Cruise: October 26

Sailing: Asia and Europe

Carnival Celebration

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Delivery: October

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,000

First Cruise: November 6

Sailing: Caribbean

Viking Neptune

Cruise Line: Viking

Delivery Date: Q4

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

First Cruise: November 17

Sailing: World

World Traveller

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean Voyages

Delivery Date: October

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

First Cruise: November 18

Sailing: Antarctica

MSC Seascape

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Delivery: November

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Tonnage: 169,000

First Cruise: November 19

Sailing: Caribbean

Arvia

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Delivery Date: December

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

First Cruise: December 9

Sailing: Western Europe and Caribbean

Sylvia Earle

Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions

Delivery Date: Q2

Capacity: 130 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

First Cruise: December 9

Sailing: Antarctica

MSC World Europa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Delivery Date: Q4

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,000

First Cruise: December 20

Sailing: Middle East

Ships previously delivered in 2022 include: