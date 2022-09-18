Virgin Voyages Introduces Golden Ink Awards For Agents

Virgin Voyages has confirmed its first-ever First Mate Spectacular Soire and Golden Ink Awards, in a get-together cruise for its travel agents, according to a press release.

The cruise line will invite the top 100 North American “First Mates” with the most bookings between November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022, to come aboard for a complimentary cruise in January, according to Virgin Voyages.

“Our First Mates have always been in our corner, so we wanted to find a way to celebrate their commitment to this incredible brand. The Golden Ink Awards are one of the only advisor-focused awards in the cruising industry. It’s so important that we take the time to show First Mates our appreciation and to treat them to the same incredible experience that their clients have loved,” said John Diorio, vice president of North American sales, Virgin Voyages.

The four-night cruise aboard the Valiant Lady will depart from Miami on January 4, 2023, and will take guests to Key West and Bimini, as well as a stop at Virgin Voyages' Beach Club. Each First Mate participant will be invited to bring a guest to share the experience on a sea terrace cabin and will receive $200 in onboard credit. There will also be representatives from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) onboard.

The First Mate Spectacular Soiree will also include a cocktail party, exclusive cabin drops, educational opportunities, and the first-ever Golden Ink Awards, which will recognize the top agents in a variety of categories, ranging from sales manager-nominated categories to best creative marketing.

With a deadline of October 31, 2022, the company has not yet finalized its top 100 list, so agents still have time to book their clients and earn a spot on the coveted list. First Mates can increase bookings by reminding clients of any remaining Future Voyage Credits, booking reservations of 10 or more cabins, taking advantage of the line's new Match and Sea More project, and using Virgin Voyages’ LetsGoBook platform.