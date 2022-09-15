Tarragona

Star Cruises Trademarks Sold Back to Resorts World

SuperStar Aquarius

Genting Group Chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay has apparently bought up trademarks and other associating brand items for Star Cruises, according to a report from Inside Asia Gaming.

The report said the Genting Chairman essentially bought the assets from liquidators for around $3.5 million. The buyer was listed as Resorts World, which is operating the Genting Dream from Marina Bay on a charter agreement.

This follows the collapse of Genting Cruise Lines earlier this year, which left Star, Dream and Crystal Cruises ships in a pause state, as well as shipbuilder MV Werften in Germany.

Now, with the Genting Dream operating in Asia again and Star Cruises trademarks on the move, more news could be on the horizon.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Ports of Spain

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report