Star Cruises Trademarks Sold Back to Resorts World

Genting Group Chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay has apparently bought up trademarks and other associating brand items for Star Cruises, according to a report from Inside Asia Gaming.

The report said the Genting Chairman essentially bought the assets from liquidators for around $3.5 million. The buyer was listed as Resorts World, which is operating the Genting Dream from Marina Bay on a charter agreement.

This follows the collapse of Genting Cruise Lines earlier this year, which left Star, Dream and Crystal Cruises ships in a pause state, as well as shipbuilder MV Werften in Germany.

Now, with the Genting Dream operating in Asia again and Star Cruises trademarks on the move, more news could be on the horizon.