Global Ports Holding Unveils Las Palmas Project

Global Ports Holding and its local partner SEPCAN, together with the Las Palmas Port Authority has revealed its plans for its Las Palmas Project.

On August 22, Global Ports Holding announced the completion of the concession agreement of three ports in the Canary Islands: Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote Cruise Ports through Global Ports Canary Islands S.L., an 80:20 joint venture between GPH and our local partner Sepcan S.L.

GPCI will start operations of the three cruise ports in October 2022, ahead of the peak winter season, with over 650 scheduled calls in Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura together, according to a press release.

Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena, President of Puertos del Estado, Luis Ibarra, President of Las Palmas Port Authority, Mehmet Kutman GPH Chairman and CEO and Javier Rodríguez Sánchez, GPH Regional Director West Med & Asia introduced the official project during a recent event.

GPH, together with its local partner Sepcan has revealed its plans for the 3 ports in the Canary Islands with an investment of €40 million.

Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena, President of Puertos del Estado (the Spanish Ports National Board) said: “The cruise sector is one of the reference traffic in Spanish ports of general interest. It has been consolidated over the years, today having some of the European ports of reference for cruise ships, such as the Port of Las Palmas.”

Luis Ibarra, Las Palmas Port Authority President said: “In the last decade, the Port Authority of Las Palmas has invested 45 million euros in infrastructure for cruise operations and a further 20 million euros is planned up to 2026. We have reinforced competitiveness and quality in the provision of port services for the demanding cruise traffics. The common project of Global Ports Holding and Ports of Las Palmas is a great development born out of determination, commitment and professionalism."

Mehmet Kutman, GPH Chairman and CEO highlighted the importance of the Project for GPH: “Spain has always been an important country for GPH as it has been the milestone of its expansion into the international cruise markets. With our local partner Sepcan group, we look forward to work in partnership with Port Authority of Las Palmas and all stakeholders for this project."

Javier Rodríguez Sánchez, GPH Regional Director West Med & Asia said: “Today, we are delighted to reveal our latest project of 3 ports in the Canaries. The Las Palmas project is a proof of our continued efforts in sustainability and shows our commitment not only to social benefits but our care for the environment. We look forward to enhance guest experience and cruise operations with the local expertise and global knowledge in the Canaries and we also look forward to continue working in our expansion projects in the region.”

The project features a new sustainable terminal building and infrastructure improvement in the Las Palmas Cruise Port, GPH said, in a press release.

The project includes a 14,400m2 terminal build from sustainable recycled materials to achieve low carbon footprint that will be able to provide smoother homeporting and transit operations at one of the busiest ports in Spain.

Operational by 2024 cruise season, Las Palmas Cruise Port, with an ability to handle the largest cruise ships in the world simultaneously, will have new retail and F&B experiences, capacity for 40 busses and an improved operational structure.