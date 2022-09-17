NSW Develops Guide to Assist Local Businesses Draw Cruise Spending

Destination NSW has developed a new tool to assist visitor economy businesses in drawing passenger spending in the state's cruise port network, according to a press release.

The "Quick Tips for Creating Cruise Shore Experiences" tool, part of Destination NSW's NSW First Program, presents visitor economy businesses such as tours, attractions, restaurants, and retailers to the cruise market potential, according to Destination NSW.

“The NSW Government is committed to rebuilding the cruise industry in key NSW regions and potential emerging destinations,” said Ben Franklin, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, New South Wales.

Selling tailored cruise experiences to cruise ship guests in ports, raising awareness of the destination and its experiences, and inspiring travelers to spread positive word of mouth and book their return in the area are just a few of the opportunities available at NSW destinations.

“Education, through initiatives such as the NSW First ‘Quick Tips for Creating Cruise Shore Experiences’ guide, is vital to enhancing our capability to cater for the cruise industry and capitalize on shore experience spending in the visitor economy," Franklin added.

As Franklin further noted, Destination NSW research shows that approximately 20 percent of cruise visitors return independently to ports visited on cruises, highlighting the long-term boost provided to regional visitor economies..

“The guide provides such a clear explanation of the relationship between passengers, cruise ships, ground handlers and the suppliers. Being able to highlight smaller ports like Eden to both the domestic and international cruise market is so wonderful for the development of regional tourism and encouraging return visitation,” commented Lana Wills, owner, Cat Balou Cruises.

“As a business already participating in cruise tourism we are often approached by others for advice when considering developing products for this market. It will be so wonderful to now have a resource to not only refer to ourselves but to share with our networks,” Wills continued.