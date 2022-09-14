Tarragona

Carnival Celebration Successfully Completes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut at PortMiami

Carnival Celebration at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, is closer to her debut in her homeport of PortMiami after successfully completing sea trials in the Baltic Sea, according to a press release.

The Carnival Celebration set sail on her first round of sea trials Monday, September 5, from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the same shipyard where Celebration’s sister ship, Mardi Gras, was built. Carnival Celebration had a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test the ship’s technical, mechanical and navigational systems, the company said.

“During her sea trials, Carnival Celebration underwent several tests, which are meant to determine the ship’s capability and her performance. We’ve done many maneuvering tests, such as endurance tests, steering tests, speed tests and thrusters tests. The ship performed wonderfully, and shortly, we will get her out and start cruising,” said Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras.

Following an inaugural 6-day voyage to the Eastern Caribbean, the Carnival Celebration will launch year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami beginning Nov. 21.  The week-long voyages will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Survitec

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Jamestown Metal

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report