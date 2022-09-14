Carnival Celebration Successfully Completes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut at PortMiami

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, is closer to her debut in her homeport of PortMiami after successfully completing sea trials in the Baltic Sea, according to a press release.

The Carnival Celebration set sail on her first round of sea trials Monday, September 5, from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the same shipyard where Celebration’s sister ship, Mardi Gras, was built. Carnival Celebration had a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test the ship’s technical, mechanical and navigational systems, the company said.

“During her sea trials, Carnival Celebration underwent several tests, which are meant to determine the ship’s capability and her performance. We’ve done many maneuvering tests, such as endurance tests, steering tests, speed tests and thrusters tests. The ship performed wonderfully, and shortly, we will get her out and start cruising,” said Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras.

Following an inaugural 6-day voyage to the Eastern Caribbean, the Carnival Celebration will launch year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami beginning Nov. 21. The week-long voyages will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk.