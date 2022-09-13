Hurtigruten Group Launches Expanded Promotional Campaign

Hurtigruten Group is expanding on broadcast, radio, and digital media with its new campaign under the tagline “Hard to say. Impossible to forget,” according to a press release.

The latest campaign was designed to raise brand awareness and includes a witty lesson on how to pronounce "Hurtigruten,” as well as photography rundowns of the Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express brands according to Hurtigruten Group.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and more travelers plan their next unforgettable trip, we want to be front and center,” said Jeffrey Oar, president, Hurtigruten Americas.

The $2 million campaign, which will run for two months and for the first time include radio and billboard advertising, represents the company's largest investment in a single campaign in the US.

“The Denver area is home to potential travelers who enjoy the great outdoors, exploration, and discovery, and whose interests we think align with the array of destinations and approach of our Hurtigruten Expeditions brand. In Minneapolis and St. Paul, a large community with Norwegian ancestry connects with the Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express product,” added Oar.

The new Hurtigruten campaign includes a number of company-produced creative assets, such as digital billboards, web banners, radio ads, and television spots, all of which highlight the company’s destinations and sailings.