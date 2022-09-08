Costa Cancels Winter Programs in Europe on Two Ships

Costa Venezia

Costa Cruises has cancelled winter programs on two ships that were slated to cruise in Europe.

The Costa Venezia will operate through early December. All cruises from Dec. 1 to mid April 2023 have been cancelled, according to a company statement, adding: "The product is the ideal offering for some nationalities that under the current scenario cannot have access to it."

The ship was set to offer cruises from Turkey to Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, visiting Istanbul, Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa, Alexandria and Kusadasi. 

Next year the Venezia transfers to the Carnival Cruise Line operation in North America, as part of the Costa by Carnival, and will sail from New York.

In addition, the Costa Diadema will wrap up her schedule on November 22 in the Mediterranean. Her winter season extending through April 7, 2023 has been cancelled.

"The Costa Diadema will resume her cruise program starting from April 7, 2023 with the already scheduled 14-days cruises in the Canary Islands and, later, seven-day cruises in the West Mediterranean, which are already available on all our channels," the company said, in a statement.

