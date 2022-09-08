Northern Xplorer Signs Deal to Build New Cruise Ship

Northern Xplorer and West Sea have signed a letter of intent for the construction of the world's first zero emissions cruise ship, with an expected delivery date of 2025, according to a statement.

“This is a new milestone on our journey towards emission-free cruising. Having approached yards worldwide for tenders, we’re delighted to embark on this exciting project with West Sea. They are a modern, professional yard with a good track record. It’s great to be here at SMM for the signing alongside our technology partner, ABB, whose expertise has been key to developing the concept of this pioneering vessel,” said Norway-based Northern Xplorer Founder and CEO Rolf André Sandvik.

The vessel is expected to be 250 guests and use fuel cell and battery technology.