Across Oceans Group Expands Industry Services

Across Oceans Group, a consulting firm, is expanding its cruise ship services, getting into ship brokering and digital roadmap solutions, according to company statements.

The company’s new transitional CIO and CTO services provide what the company said was leadership in developing and implementing digital roadmaps, including leading the overall process, naming Rafael Sanchez to the post.

"Rafael Sanchez, a seasoned technology leader, will lead our transitional CIO/CTO services. Rafael has deep experience in leading technology organizations for public (Burger King, Carnival, and Six Flags) as well as private (Feld Entertainment) companies across various industries," said Douglas Diggle, President and CEO.

"I am excited about partnering with AOG and assisting clients in developing their digital transformation strategies. For many companies, these initiatives are critical to navigating today's challenges," said Rafael Sanchez, AOG Technology Advisor.

AOG also announced its entry into the ship brokering business.

"I leverage my deep industry experience, executive connections, and sector expertise to guide CEOs, buyers, sellers, vendors and help them accomplish their cruise ship objectives," said Diggle.