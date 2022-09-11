Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail from Baltimore in 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding Baltimore to its homeport lineup in 2023, according to published deployment.

Returning to the company’s schedule for after a long hiatus, the port will host the Norwegian Sky for a short fall program according to cruises available to book on Norwegian’s website.

Between September and October, the 2,000-guest vessel is set to offer a series of Canada and New England itineraries that either depart from or end at the Cruise Maryland Terminal.

With visits to several ports in the region, the ten- and 11-night cruises will be operated in the open-jaw format, sailing between Baltimore and Quebec City.

In addition to popular ports, such as Halifax and Bar Harbor, the itineraries also include stops at unusual cruise destinations, including Shelburne, Oak Bluffs and Baie-Comeau.

Upon completing its season in the Northeast, the Norwegian Sky is set to sail back to Miami to resume its schedule of Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.

A return to Baltimore is planned in 2024, when the vessel is poised to another short program in Canada and New England.

Built in 1999, the Norwegian Sky was originally launched in 1999. Extensively refurbished over the years, the 77,000-ton vessel was subjected to a major refit in 2019.

At the time, it received new venues and updates to its spaces and public areas.

All staterooms and suites were also redesigned, receiving new televisions and USB outlets, as well as brand new carpet, artwork, furniture, lighting and balcony decking.

The vessel was also saw the addition of a Starbucks coffee shop, becoming one of the first to have a full-service licensed store in the fleet.

In addition to Norwegian, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International are set to sail from Baltimore in 2023.

Both cruise lines sail from the port on a year-round basis, offering itineraries to varied destinations, including the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and more.