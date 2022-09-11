Fred. Olsen Offering Guests Free Door-to-Door Transportation

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched a new sale that provides guests free door-to-door transportation or an all-inclusive drinks package on a variety of 2023 sailings, according to a press release.

Guests booking a cruise of 16 nights or less will enjoy complimentary all-inclusive drinks bundles, while guests choosing a cruise of 17 nights or more will receive free door-to-door transfer for up to 200 UK mainland miles to the port., according to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line.

The offer runs between now and October 31 on more than 80 itineraries offered by the company.

“We know these added value packages mean a great deal to our guests. With a drinks package, you can relax in one of our bars or lounges with your favorite tipple as you recharge after a day of exploring ashore,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“All of our cruises set sail from a regional UK port, meaning you can enjoy a stress-free check-in, avoiding long queues and delays and with the option of door-to-door transfers included on selected 2023 cruises, our guests can start to relax and enjoy their holiday from the moment they leave their front doors,” Ward added.

Sample itineraries:

“Renaissance Italy, Adriatic & Amalfi Coast”

Duration: 25 nights

Departure: Liverpool

Date: May 22, 2023

Rate: £3,999 per person.

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Cartagena, Spain – Livorno, Italy – Civitavecchia, Italy- Sorrento, Italy – Cruising Amalfi Coast & Capri, Italy – Amalfi, Italy – Cruise Strait of Messina, Italy – Venice, Italy – Zadar, Croatia – Split, Croatia – Cruising Bay of Kotor, Montenegro – Kotor, Montenegro – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Valetta, Malta – Málaga, Spain – Liverpool, England

“Denmark with Fredericia Festivities”

Duration: 8 nights

Departure: Dover

Date: July 2, 2023

Rate: from £1,199 per person.

Itinerary: Dover, England – Kiel Canal Transit, Germany – Copenhagen, Denmark – Fredericia, Denmark – Cruising Limfjorden, Denmark – Aalborg, Denmark – Skagen, Denmark – Dover, England

“We are really proud of our hand-crafted itineraries, and our Journey Planners curate each cruise especially to make sure we are visiting at the best time of year and exploring beyond the typical tourist trails”, added Ward.