New French Cruise Line Unveiled

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) will start up in 2023 with the former Holland America Line Maasdam which has been renamed the Renaissance.

The ship has already has its new name and will start operating in February for the new cruise brand, led by Clément Mousset and Cédric Rivoire Perrochat, two former cruise line executives that are experts in the French market.

The Maasdam was sold to Greek ferry operator Seajets at the start of the pandemic by Carnival Corporation and has been laid up since.

Now, the ship is getting a new lease on life, with Seajets said to be providing a financing package to the new operators, who will be responsible for getting the ship ready to sail, all upkeep and operations.

The transaction value is rumored to be $30 million.