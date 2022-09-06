New French Cruise Line Unveiled

CFC Introduction

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) will start up in 2023 with the former Holland America Line Maasdam which has been renamed the Renaissance.

The ship has already has its new name and will start operating in February for the new cruise brand, led by Clément Mousset and Cédric Rivoire Perrochat, two former cruise line executives that are experts in the French market.

The Maasdam was sold to Greek ferry operator Seajets at the start of the pandemic by Carnival Corporation and has been laid up since.

Now, the ship is getting a new lease on life, with Seajets said to be providing a financing package to the new operators, who will be responsible for getting the ship ready to sail, all upkeep and operations.

The transaction value is rumored to be $30 million.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Victoria Cruises Line

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index