Carnival Freedom to Offer Transatlantic Crossings in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line has added two transatlantic crossings to the 2023 schedule of the Carnival Freedom.

Currently offering short cruises to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral, the vessel will sail to Europe in September before arriving back in North America in early November.

Sailing between Florida and Spain, the first voyage is set to depart Port Canaveral on Sep. 29. A 14-night itinerary, it includes visits to King’s Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Málaga and Valencia before arriving in Barcelona on Oct. 4.

On its return to North America, the Freedom is sailing from Barcelona on Oct. 23 and visiting Valencia, Málaga and Las Palmas. Before arriving back in Port Canaveral, the 14-night cruise also includes a visit to King’s Wharf.

Indicating a drydock in a European shipyard, the ship’s schedule currently shows a month-log gap between the two voyages.

In addition to regular maintenance and class work, the 2007-built vessel will probably receive Carnival’s new white, red and blue livery in addition to having its funnel being rebuilt into its original form.

After experiencing a fire inside its funnel earlier this year, the Conquest-Class ship underwent technical repairs at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, in Freeport, before resuming its regular sailing schedule in June.

At the time, instead of being rebuilt, the Carnival’s trademark “whale tail” funnel was trimmed down to allow for a quicker return to service.

With the modified funnel, the Carnival Freedom has been offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean ever since.

Always departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral, the 2,974-guest ship sails to destinations that include Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini and Half Moon Cay.

Built in Italy, the Freedom entered service in 2007 as the fifth in a series of cruise ships known as Conquest-Class.