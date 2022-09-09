Construction of the New Ocean Albatros Progressing in China

The new Ocean Albatros from SunStone SHips is getting ready to its inaugural cruise in 2023.

According to a recent construction update published by Albatros Expeditions, the purpose-designed expedition ship is nearing completion at the China Merchants shipyard.

Being built for SunStone Ships in China, the vessel will enter service for Albatros Expeditions as part of a long-term charter deal.

Sailing for the expedition brand on a year-round basis, the 186-guest ship will join the 2021-built Ocean Victory, which currently operates for Albatros on a seasonal basis.

After being delivered earlier in the year, the Ocean Albatros is set to embark on its inaugural expedition in June 2023.

Replacing the Ocean Atlantic – which sailed for Albatros until 2022, the ship will offer expedition cruises in both the Arctic and Antarctica.

In the north, itineraries include Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Greenland, Iceland, the Northwest Passage and more, while, in the south, the ship is set to visit the Antarctica Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the Weddell Sea and more.

According to Albatros, the ship is among “the most sustainable on the market” and have the perfect size for small-scale polar expeditions.

Part of a series of expeditions ships known as Infinity Class, it was designed to sail in extreme weather conditions and features an ice-resistant hull, in addition to a unique X-Bow and modern stabilizers.

With optimized speed and fuel consumption, the Ocean Albatros also boasts the latest green technology and, according to Albatros, which is said to give the ship a 50 percent lower carbon footprint when compared to traditional expedition vessels.

On the hotel side, the ship offers two restaurants, 95 staterooms and suites, a wellness area with a panoramic sauna, an open deck dining facility, a lecture lounge and other facilities.