BIO-UV Group To Provide BWTS to Two Ritz-Carlton Cruise Ships

BIO-UV Group has partnered with Chantiers de l’Atlantique and will supply BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems to two cruise ships the shipyard is building for Ritz-Carlton, according to a press release.

The Ilma and Luminara will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Both will be outfitted with a BIO-SEA 'B'-Series B02-190 system capable of treating 190m3/h ballast water flow rates with just two high-intensity, low-energy UV reactors. The system includes a mechanical filtration system that is automatically backflushed to ensure constant and efficient performance, according to BIO-UV Group.

“We are immensely proud to supply BIO-SEA systems to these prestigious vessels. These premium cruise ships are at the cutting edge of environmental technology and an advanced UV-based ballast water treatment means they are safeguarding our oceans from invasive, non-indigenous organisms,” said Maxime Dedeurwaerder, business unit director of BIO-SEA, BIO-UV Group.

To further reduce emissions, each vessel employs four dual-fuel engines that use LNG as the primary fuel, while it also has an efficient heat recovery system, LED lighting, and other environmentally friendly features.

The Ilma and Luminara mark the first projects that BIO-UV Group undertakes for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The company has delivered ballast water treatment systems for installation on cruise ships and military boats since partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique in 2015.

“For the operator and crew, BIO-SEA operation and UV dosage is automatically controlled, and treatment performance is not impacted by either water temperature or salinity. The compact skid systems selected for the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection also incorporate a user-friendly interface for operational and maintenance simplicity,” commented Florian Cortes, technical director, BIO-UV Group.