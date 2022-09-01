Azamara Announces the Removal of Vaccination Requirement for Guests

Azamara announced the removal of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement starting December 1, 2022, for guests traveling on any Caribbean and European sailings, unless required by local regulations.

Regardless of vaccination status, Azamara said it will continue to encourage all guests departing from any port to get tested at leisure prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. These results will not be required to board the vessel.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we have continued to closely monitor the evolving global situation,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. “Azamara continues to implement the highest safety measures in accordance with the local health authorities and the current positive direction of the travel industry. We look forward to many being able to sail with us for the immersive cruising experience that we are known for and explore the wonderful destinations the Azamara way.”

Azamara recently made the decision to remove its COVID-19 embarkation testing requirement as of July 25, 2022. COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to guests onboard as needed. To ensure a safe environment for guests and crew members, Azamara’s crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and wear face coverings while onboard.