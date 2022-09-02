Azamara Treats Travel Partners with Advisors Appreciation Incentive

Azamara travel partners will receive a bonus commission for every Europe 2023 sailings booking, as well as the chance to win a prize in the "Azamara Advisors Appreciation" sweepstakes, according to a press release.

The promotion will run until October 31, with the grand prize being a Europe 2023 sailing. This program complements the recently announced extension of commission protection, which is now in effect for sailings through December 31, 2024, according to Azamara.

“Our travel partners have played a key role in Azamara’s recent growth and return to service, and we want to show our gratitude for their support in the most tangible way,” highlighted Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer, Azamara. “As we head into the Europe booking season, we are pleased to offer this bonus commission and sweepstakes opportunity as a token of our sincere appreciation.”

The "Azamara Advisors Appreciation" incentive includes a five bonus commission bonus to their current level and is valid for Europe 2023 sailings between March 11 and November 14, 2023. The offer also includes a five percent bonus commission per booking if all guests are named and a full deposit is made by October 31, 2022.

Among other benefits, the offer can be combined with a double upgrade, OBC promotions, and onboard booking savings. Additionally, during the months of September and October, each Europe 2023 Voyage booked by a travel partner will automatically receive one entry into a sweepstakes drawing for the grand prize.