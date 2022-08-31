Port Saint John Caters to Cruise Staff with the Launch of Crew Lounge

Port Saint John has created a lounge dedicated to cruise lines’ crew members, the Crew Lounge, located near the Marco Polo Cruise Terminal, according to a press release.

The Crew Lounge, which is part of the newly opened AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village development, has been created to offer crew members a space to relax, unwind and connect with their loved ones. It was constructed from three recycled 40' shipping containers, as Port Saint John confirmed via a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this special new space to visiting cruise ship crew members. We know they’re eager to relax and connect with loved ones when on shore leave. We think we’ve created a really welcoming and laid-back environment for them to enjoy,” commented Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager at Port Saint John.

The crew lounge area is private and only available to cruise ship crew. It has a rooftop patio with views of the harbor, two levels of comfortable seating, tables with device charging stations, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and air conditioning.

“The investment was an easy decision for the Port while we aim to broadly enhance and elevate the passenger experience at Port Saint John. Happy crew means great service, and great service means happy passengers. This investment just made sense for many reasons,” added Allaby.