Michael Hansen to Succeed Lars Petersson as CEO of Hempel

Michael Hansen will succeed Lars Petersson as Group President and CEO of Hempel A/S.

Hansen will step into his new position on October 15, having joined the company in May 2017 as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hempel said in a statement that Hansen had delivered remarkable results as a central driver of the global transformation in Hempel.

“Michael Hansen has extensive knowledge of Hempel, its markets and customers. With his great leadership qualities and the strong results he has delivered, Michael has shown that he is the perfect successor to take over as CEO and continue Hempel’s growth journey. I am very pleased that the natural choice of a new Group President and CEO is an existing top leader from within Hempel. The Board and I look forward to continuing the great collaboration with Michael and his executive management team,” said Richard Sand, Chair of the Board of Directors of Hempel A/S.

“I am truly honoured to be appointed CEO of Hempel – a unique, global company. With more than 7,500 dedicated colleagues serving customers in more than 100 countries, a strong value-based culture, a sharp customer focus and strong social engagement, Hempel is a company where we all work together to deliver on our strategy and to reach the ambitious goals we have set ourselves,” added Hansen. “We will continue our strategic journey, Double Impact, with the purpose of shaping a brighter future through sustainable coating solutions. I am proud to be leading a company, which makes a real, positive impact on the society that we are a part of, both directly through our products and solutions, and by creating opportunities for our colleagues around the world.”

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have shown in me and I look forward to taking on the new role and contributing to strengthening the position of Hempel in the coatings industry, together with the rest of the Executive Group Management and our talented colleagues,” he said.

Sand added: “The Board would like to thank Lars for a truly exceptional and dedicated effort. Lars has headed and accelerated the global transformation of Hempel with remarkable results under very challenging and fast-evolving external conditions.”

Petersson will take on the position of President and CEO of VELUX Group on November 1 and will stay on with Hempel through October 14.