Virgin Voyages Launches The Sailing Club Loyalty Program

Virgin Voyages has unveiled its new perks program, “The Sailing Club,” ahead of the debut of its official loyalty program in 2023, according to a press release.

This perks program is providing guests with benefits and offers for the remainder of 2022 and unlocks a limited window of opportunity for its members to advance to the brand's highest status tier in 2023, according to Virgin Voyages.

“I’ve met so many incredible Sailors [editor’s note: brand loyals] – many who’ve voyaged with us more than 10 times since we’ve launched – and this new program is a thank you for their commitment. We’d also love their help in shaping the future and are seeking their ideas to create a game-changing loyalty program they’ll fall in love with,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, president and chief experience officer, Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages' Sailing Club is launching two perks as part of the brand's perk program in 2022, which will be available only to loyal qualifying guests.

The “Perk 1: Sail in 2022 with Deep Blue Extras: Deep Blue Extras” is a collection of luxuries that elevate qualifying guests to VIP treatment. Perk 1 includes premium wifi, cocktail parties, and laundry services. Deep Blue Extras are available to all qualifying guests sailing between September and December 2022.

"Perk 2: Book in 2022 with Red Hot Booking Bonus Months" will run from August 30 to November 15, 2022. Any new qualifying booking made during these Red Hot Months will entitle all qualifying guests to special onboard spending perks and chances to win experiences across Virgin Voyages' fleet. Guests who complete their booking by November 15, 2022, will receive an additional $200 in onboard spending credit.

To ensure guests are eligible for benefits in 2023, Virgin is also introducing tokens to track all qualifying spending. All money spent with Virgin Voyages since its founding will be added up as tokens and when the program is launched in 2023, these will allow guests to advance to the highest tiers possible.

In addition, guests who returned in 2021, known as "Sea-Blazers," will receive a $125 Bar Tab Bonus for life. Sea-Rovers, who have sailed with Virgin Voyages twice in 2022, will receive a $100 Bar Tab Bonus for two years. Match & Sea More Sailors, or guests who have enrolled in other cruise and select airline travel rewards programs, will now be able to come aboard, and the cruise line will match their status and grant them a Sea-Rover status.