13 Cruise Ships Have Been Sold For Scrapping So Far in 2022

While most of the world’s cruise fleet has now resumed regular operations, several smaller and older cruise ships continue to be sold for scrap.

Over the first eight months of 2022, a total of 13 cruise vessels have been beached for scrapping at the three major ship breaking facilities.

Here’s a complete list of the cruise ships beached for scrapping this year:

Fuji Maru

Capacity: 326

Tonnage: 23,235

Year Built: 1989

Last Operator: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line

Beaching Date: January 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

After several years out of service, the former Fuji Maru was sold for scrapping earlier this year.

Last operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Line, the 1989-built vessel is now being dismantled in Gadani, Pakistan.

Century Harmony

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year Built: 1994

Last Operator: Century Harmony Cruises (never entered service)

Beaching Date: February 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

The former Carnival Fascination was beached for scrapping at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard.

Operated by Carnival Cruise Line until 2020, the Fantasy-class vessel arrived at the ship dismantling facility in February.

Oriental Dragon

Capacity: 882

Tonnage: 18,455

Year Built: 1972

Last Operator: Metropolis Cruise Co

Beaching Date: February 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

Originally built for Royal Caribbean, the former Sun Viking was beached for scrapping earlier this year.

Most recently serving as a casino ship in Asia, the 1972-built vessel enjoyed a long career before arriving at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in February.

Carnival Sensation

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year Built: 1993

Last Operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Beaching Date: April 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After being retired by Carnival Cruise Line earlier this year, the Carnival Sensation sailed directly to a ship breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey.

The Fantasy-Class vessel was then beached for recycling in April, concluding a 30-year sailing career.

Delphin

Capacity: 470

Tonnage: 16,214

Year Built: 1975

Last Operator: Passat Kreuzfahrten

Beaching Date: April 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

A former soviet cruiseferry, the Delphin was sold for scrapping in March, as a result of an auction to settle debts of its former owners.

Laid-up in Croatia since 2015, the 1975-built vessel later headed to Turkey – where its currently being dismantled along with other veteran cruise ships.

Salamis Filoxenia

Capacity: 400

Tonnage: 15,402

Year Built: 1975

Last Operator: Salamis Cruise Lines

Beaching Date: April 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

Wrapping up a 47-year cruising career, the former Salamis Filoxenia arrived at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in April.

Now being dismantled at the Pakistani recycling facility, the 400-guest vessel started its life as a Soviet cruise ferry before being converted into a full-time cruise ship in the 1980s.

SuperStar Libra

Capacity: 1,494

Tonnage: 42,285

Year Built: 1988

Last Operator: Genting Hong Kong

Beaching Date: May 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After serving as a floating hotel in Germany for the past four years, the SuperStar Libra was beached for scrapping in May.

Formerly operated by Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises, the 1988-built vessel is being dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.

Black Watch

Capacity: 807

Tonnage: 28,613

Year Built: 1972

Last Operator: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Beaching Date: June 2022

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

Another classic cruise ship beached for scrapping in 2022, the Black Watch is currently being dismantled at Alang, India.

Last operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, the 1972-built vessel had been out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marella Dream

Capacity: 1,506

Tonnage: 55,000

Year Built: 1986

Last Operator: Marella Cruises

Beaching Date: June 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After two years of being laid up in Greece, the former Marella Dream was beached for recycling at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard.

Now being scrapped at the Turkish facility, the 55,000-ton vessel was retired by Marella Cruises in 2020 and spent the past two years anchored at the Elefsis Bay.

Star Pisces

Capacity: 1,090

Tonnage: 40,053

Year Built: 1991

Last Operator: Star Cruises

Beaching Date: July 2022

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The Star Pisces became the first ship of the former Star Cruises fleet to be beached for scrapping.

After seeing its operator become insolvent earlier this year, the 1991-built vessel arrived in Alang for recycling in July.

Saga Pearl II

Capacity: 446

Tonnage: 18,627

Year Built: 1981

Last Operator: Saga Cruises

Beaching Date: July 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

Out of service since early 2019, the former Saga Pearl II started its dismantling process in July.

Being recycled in Turkey, the ship was built in 1981 and sailed for several operators, including Saga Cruises and TransOcean Tours.

Golden Iris

Capacity: 1,000

Tonnage: 16,852

Year Built: 1977

Last Operator: Mano Cruises

Beaching Date: July 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

Wrapping up a five-decade career, the Golden Iris was beached for scrapping in July.

Last operated by the Israel-based Mano Cruises, the 1977-built vessel is currently being dismantled at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard, in Turkey.

Horizon

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 47,000

Year Built: 1990

Last Operator: Pullmantur Cruceros

Beaching Date: August 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

In late August, the Horizon became the latest ship to sail to a breaking yard. The 1990-built vessel will now be dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.

With Pullmantur filing for insolvency in mid-2020, the Horizon spent the last two years anchored at the Elefsis Bay, in Greece. Built in the 1990s, the 47,000-ton ship originally debuted as Celebrity Cruises’ first newbuild.