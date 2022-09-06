13 Cruise Ships Have Been Sold For Scrapping So Far in 2022
While most of the world’s cruise fleet has now resumed regular operations, several smaller and older cruise ships continue to be sold for scrap.
Over the first eight months of 2022, a total of 13 cruise vessels have been beached for scrapping at the three major ship breaking facilities.
Here’s a complete list of the cruise ships beached for scrapping this year:
Fuji Maru
Capacity: 326
Tonnage: 23,235
Year Built: 1989
Last Operator: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line
Beaching Date: January 2022
Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan
After several years out of service, the former Fuji Maru was sold for scrapping earlier this year.
Last operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Line, the 1989-built vessel is now being dismantled in Gadani, Pakistan.
Century Harmony
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Year Built: 1994
Last Operator: Century Harmony Cruises (never entered service)
Beaching Date: February 2022
Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan
The former Carnival Fascination was beached for scrapping at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard.
Operated by Carnival Cruise Line until 2020, the Fantasy-class vessel arrived at the ship dismantling facility in February.
Oriental Dragon
Capacity: 882
Tonnage: 18,455
Year Built: 1972
Last Operator: Metropolis Cruise Co
Beaching Date: February 2022
Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan
Originally built for Royal Caribbean, the former Sun Viking was beached for scrapping earlier this year.
Most recently serving as a casino ship in Asia, the 1972-built vessel enjoyed a long career before arriving at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in February.
Carnival Sensation
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Year Built: 1993
Last Operator: Carnival Cruise Line
Beaching Date: April 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
After being retired by Carnival Cruise Line earlier this year, the Carnival Sensation sailed directly to a ship breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey.
The Fantasy-Class vessel was then beached for recycling in April, concluding a 30-year sailing career.
Delphin
Capacity: 470
Tonnage: 16,214
Year Built: 1975
Last Operator: Passat Kreuzfahrten
Beaching Date: April 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
A former soviet cruiseferry, the Delphin was sold for scrapping in March, as a result of an auction to settle debts of its former owners.
Laid-up in Croatia since 2015, the 1975-built vessel later headed to Turkey – where its currently being dismantled along with other veteran cruise ships.
Salamis Filoxenia
Capacity: 400
Tonnage: 15,402
Year Built: 1975
Last Operator: Salamis Cruise Lines
Beaching Date: April 2022
Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan
Wrapping up a 47-year cruising career, the former Salamis Filoxenia arrived at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in April.
Now being dismantled at the Pakistani recycling facility, the 400-guest vessel started its life as a Soviet cruise ferry before being converted into a full-time cruise ship in the 1980s.
SuperStar Libra
Capacity: 1,494
Tonnage: 42,285
Year Built: 1988
Last Operator: Genting Hong Kong
Beaching Date: May 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
After serving as a floating hotel in Germany for the past four years, the SuperStar Libra was beached for scrapping in May.
Formerly operated by Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises, the 1988-built vessel is being dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.
Black Watch
Capacity: 807
Tonnage: 28,613
Year Built: 1972
Last Operator: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Beaching Date: June 2022
Breaking Yard: Alang, India
Another classic cruise ship beached for scrapping in 2022, the Black Watch is currently being dismantled at Alang, India.
Last operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, the 1972-built vessel had been out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marella Dream
Capacity: 1,506
Tonnage: 55,000
Year Built: 1986
Last Operator: Marella Cruises
Beaching Date: June 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
After two years of being laid up in Greece, the former Marella Dream was beached for recycling at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard.
Now being scrapped at the Turkish facility, the 55,000-ton vessel was retired by Marella Cruises in 2020 and spent the past two years anchored at the Elefsis Bay.
Star Pisces
Capacity: 1,090
Tonnage: 40,053
Year Built: 1991
Last Operator: Star Cruises
Beaching Date: July 2022
Breaking Yard: Alang, India
The Star Pisces became the first ship of the former Star Cruises fleet to be beached for scrapping.
After seeing its operator become insolvent earlier this year, the 1991-built vessel arrived in Alang for recycling in July.
Saga Pearl II
Capacity: 446
Tonnage: 18,627
Year Built: 1981
Last Operator: Saga Cruises
Beaching Date: July 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
Out of service since early 2019, the former Saga Pearl II started its dismantling process in July.
Being recycled in Turkey, the ship was built in 1981 and sailed for several operators, including Saga Cruises and TransOcean Tours.
Golden Iris
Capacity: 1,000
Tonnage: 16,852
Year Built: 1977
Last Operator: Mano Cruises
Beaching Date: July 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
Wrapping up a five-decade career, the Golden Iris was beached for scrapping in July.
Last operated by the Israel-based Mano Cruises, the 1977-built vessel is currently being dismantled at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard, in Turkey.
Horizon
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 47,000
Year Built: 1990
Last Operator: Pullmantur Cruceros
Beaching Date: August 2022
Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey
In late August, the Horizon became the latest ship to sail to a breaking yard. The 1990-built vessel will now be dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.
With Pullmantur filing for insolvency in mid-2020, the Horizon spent the last two years anchored at the Elefsis Bay, in Greece. Built in the 1990s, the 47,000-ton ship originally debuted as Celebrity Cruises’ first newbuild.