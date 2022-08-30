Brandon Townsley Joins Crystal Cruises

Brandon Townsley has been named Vice President, Sales & Trade Partnerships for Crystal Cruises.

“Brandon is a well-respected cruise industry veteran who built an incredible reputation with travel advisors, agencies and national accounts,” said Jack Anderson, president, Crystal Cruises. “His career has included experience in field sales and managing national accounts for both established brands like Crystal Cruises and start-up brands. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident that we will re-establish the long-standing relationships with industry partners that helped make Crystal Cruises the most awarded luxury cruise line.”

Townsley will be based in Miami.

“I’m excited and honored to work with Crystal Cruises once again and very confident in the vision under the new ownership,” said Townsley. “My career in the cruise industry has focused on growing trade sales channeIs. We recognize that Travel Advisors will play an essential in re-launching the Crystal Cruises brand and are committed to building a ‘best in class’ sales team that will support and foster mutually-beneficial partnerships to drive sales growth.”