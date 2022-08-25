RAKPORT Preparing for Two Maiden Calls in December

RAKPORT, an up-and-coming cruise port in Ras Al Khaimah, is preparing to welcome two maiden calls this year with the Silversea Spirit and the The World calling in December.

Ras Al Khaimah, located in the Middle East, is easily accessible from several key European hubs, and the new port will provide a significant boost to the region's economy as well as a new way for visitors to explore the area.

In the coming years, RAKPORT plans to welcome cruise lines from across the industry.

At this time, the RAKPORT terminal has a draft of 7.5 meters, which welcomes ships that are typically luxury, expedition, and boutique yachts, according to a statement by the port.

The Silversea Spirit will make its first call to the port on December 15, followed by The World on December 29.

RAKPORT is located in Ras Al Khaimah Creek and can accommodate boutique cruise ships up to 214 meters in length. Key features of the port include e-gate arrival and departure facilities, which ensure smooth visa clearance and customs inspection processing.

Cruise passengers can use the terminal's amenities, which consist of a concierge service, a café, Wi-Fi, and wheelchair accessibility. According to a port statement, the modern terminal design allows for quick and efficient passenger embarkation and disembarkation.

Visitors onboard cruise ships visiting the region will have the chance to discover Ras Al Khaimah's rich history, cultural heritage, and many attractions. Highlights include the Jebel Jais mountain, which is regarded as the Middle East's adventure hub, and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which can host visitors interested in wildlife exploration and adventure. The region has approximately 64 kilometers of immaculate beach, and the waters of the Arabian Gulf are suitable for activities like parasailing, jet skiing, and kayaking.