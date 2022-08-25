Whitewater

RAKPORT Preparing for Two Maiden Calls in December

Seabourn ship at Rakport

RAKPORT, an up-and-coming cruise port in Ras Al Khaimah, is preparing to welcome two maiden calls this year with the Silversea Spirit and the The World calling in December.

Ras Al Khaimah, located in the Middle East, is easily accessible from several key European hubs, and the new port will provide a significant boost to the region's economy as well as a new way for visitors to explore the area.

In the coming years, RAKPORT plans to welcome cruise lines from across the industry.

At this time, the RAKPORT terminal has a draft of 7.5 meters, which welcomes ships that are typically luxury, expedition, and boutique yachts, according to a statement by the port.

The Silversea Spirit will make its first call to the port on December 15, followed by The World on December 29.

RAKPORT is located in Ras Al Khaimah Creek and can accommodate boutique cruise ships up to 214 meters in length. Key features of the port include e-gate arrival and departure facilities, which ensure smooth visa clearance and customs inspection processing.

Cruise passengers can use the terminal's amenities, which consist of a concierge service, a café, Wi-Fi, and wheelchair accessibility. According to a port statement, the modern terminal design allows for quick and efficient passenger embarkation and disembarkation.

Visitors onboard cruise ships visiting the region will have the chance to discover Ras Al Khaimah's rich history, cultural heritage, and many attractions. Highlights include the Jebel Jais mountain, which is regarded as the Middle East's adventure hub, and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which can host visitors interested in wildlife exploration and adventure. The region has approximately 64 kilometers of immaculate beach, and the waters of the Arabian Gulf are suitable for activities like parasailing, jet skiing, and kayaking.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Gelen Marine

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today