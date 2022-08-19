Storylines and Brodosplit Officially Sign to Build New Residence Cruise Ship

Storylines and Brodosplit have made it official, having signed a newbuild contract for a 2025 delivery of a residence cruise ship.

The deal is valued at $1.5 billion for the 547-residence LNG-powered ship, according to a press release.

DIV Group which owns Brodosplit, meanwhile, is said to be in a form of pre-bankruptcy protection in Croatia.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable European yard with a long history of delivering high-quality passenger ships,” said Storylines CEO Alister Punton, in a statement. “Our resident owners can hardly wait to move onboard the state-of-the-art ship so they can travel the world from the comfort of home."

"We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines," said Brodosplit President of the board, Tomislav Debeljak, via press release. "We always enter into projects that bring development to the industry and include new technologies. This vessel is equipped with various energy saving features, has dual fuel powered engines (fuel oil and LNG) and will be optimized to have the lowest possible emission of harmful particles and gasses. There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us."

Pricing of the residences on the ship ranges from $1 to $8 million for the lifetime of the vessel with a limited number of 24-year leases available starting at $647,000.