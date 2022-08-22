Aurora Expeditions Launches New Patagonia Treks

Aurora Expeditions has unveiled two new treks in Patagonia as part of its Antarctic sailings, with the first voyage setting sail on November 19, 2022, according to a press release.

The new Patagonia Discovery Trek and Torres Del Paine Explorer itineraries will take trekkers through the region's mountains and valleys with cascading rivers, glaciers, and lakes. The Torres Del Paine Explorer trek will stay within Chile's borders, while the Patagonia Discovery Trek will give guests three options for combining an Antarctic cruise with a timely trek: an Argentina return trip, an Argentina to Chile itinerary, and a Chile to Argentina version, according to the company.

During the 10-day Patagonia Discovery Trek Los Glaciares & Torres del Paine experience, guests will explore two of Patagonia’s national parks and hike rugged trails, among other experiences.

“Many of our Antarctic passengers wish to extend their time in the South American region and these new itineraries are designed to make the most of their schedule. The Patagonia experience complements our comprehensive range of Antarctic itineraries, and now with two ships, the Greg Mortimer and the soon-to- launch, Sylvia Earle, the 2022/23 season is able to meet the increasing demand for people to take that once in a lifetime trip,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, Aurora Expeditions.

Those who opt for the Torres del Paine Explorer will be able to visit the Torres del Paine National Park through four days of hiking with a local guide. They will then ascend through the Ascencio Valley on the W Trek and enjoy the views on the lesser-known Lazo-Weber trail.

Each guided trek costs $5,145 per person twin share and has a maximum capacity of 20 hikers. Passengers who combine a trek with an Antarctic cruise can save up to five percent. The trek price includes all guide fees and national park entrance fees, as well as overnight accommodations with ensuite bathrooms.