Princess Restart Update: Remaining Ships to Resume Service By November

Princess ship in Alaska

After postponing the service resumption of the Diamond Princess, Princess Cruises is set to complete its restart plans in November.

13 Ships in Service Around the World

One year after first welcoming guests back, Princess currently has 13 cruise ships in revenue operations.

Sailing on most of its core markets again, the company is presently offering cruises in Alaska, Europe, the U.S. East Coast and Australia – where it resumed service in June.

Here are the ships in service:

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada, visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Ketchikan and more

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Gibraltar, Turkey and more

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Juneau and more

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 12 nights
Itineraries: British Islands visiting England, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and more

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
 Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada calling at Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau and more

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Northern Europe and Atlantic
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 4 to 22 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Northern Europe and the Canaries followed by a transatlantic crossing to New York City in late August   

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Canada & New England
Homeport: New York City (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)
Length: 10 to 16 nights
Itineraries: Greenland, Canada and New England  

Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests
Date: In service since March 27, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: In service since April 27, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 14 and 16 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Greenland and more

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
 Date: In service since May 2, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: In service since June 16, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane and Sydney (Australia)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
First itinerary: Australia domestic cruising with visits to Airlie Beach, Eden, Cairns, Port Douglas and more

Two Ships Returning By November

With the Diamond Princess now resuming service later in the year, Princess will see its entire fleet sailing again by November.

Here are the planned return dates for the two yet-to-be-restarted ships:

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: September 24, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: November 20, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas

