Princess Restart Update: Remaining Ships to Resume Service By November

After postponing the service resumption of the Diamond Princess, Princess Cruises is set to complete its restart plans in November.

13 Ships in Service Around the World

One year after first welcoming guests back, Princess currently has 13 cruise ships in revenue operations.

Sailing on most of its core markets again, the company is presently offering cruises in Alaska, Europe, the U.S. East Coast and Australia – where it resumed service in June.

Here are the ships in service:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada, visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Ketchikan and more

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Gibraltar, Turkey and more

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Juneau and more

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 12 nights

Itineraries: British Islands visiting England, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and more

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada calling at Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau and more

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 4 to 22 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Northern Europe and the Canaries followed by a transatlantic crossing to New York City in late August

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Canada & New England

Homeport: New York City (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: 10 to 16 nights

Itineraries: Greenland, Canada and New England

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests

Date: In service since March 27, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since April 27, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 14 and 16 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Greenland and more

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since May 2, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since June 16, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane and Sydney (Australia)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

First itinerary: Australia domestic cruising with visits to Airlie Beach, Eden, Cairns, Port Douglas and more

Two Ships Returning By November

With the Diamond Princess now resuming service later in the year, Princess will see its entire fleet sailing again by November.

Here are the planned return dates for the two yet-to-be-restarted ships:

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: September 24, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: November 20, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas