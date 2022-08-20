Azamara Expands Atlas Bar Experience Across its Fleet

Following the Azamara Onward's debut, Azamara is expanding the ship's exclusive Atlas Bar to the rest of its fleet this spring, starting in August 2022, according to a press release.

The Atlas Bar Experience, which is available in The Den lounge and features some of the specialty venue's most well-liked destination-inspired libations, is available to guests on any of Azamara's ships, according to the company.

This spring, the Atlas Bar debuted as a special addition to the Azamara Onward. The speciality venue serves inventive handmade cocktails inspired by Azamara ships' visits to a variety of interesting locales, which can be matched with an exotic premium menu of small meals served hot and cold.

“The response from our guests about Atlas Bar has been even more positive than we had anticipated. The designer created a beautiful space that really complements the cocktail and food menus that our food and beverage team worked so hard to perfect. I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s work here, and we wanted to be able to offer the experience on our other ships, even if we didn’t have the same physical space,” said Scott Daniels, assistant vice president of hotel operations for Azamara.

The offer will be available on the Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Quest. The Taste St. Tropez aboard the Azamara Journey's seven-night Med Springtime Voyage, Sip the Osaka Spice on the Azamara Quest's twelve-night Hong Kong to Tokyo Voyage, and Have a glass of the Grand Bazaar on the Azamara Pursuit's twelve-night Black Sea Intensive Voyage are among the destination-inspired concoctions at Atlas Bar that are perfectly paired with upcoming Azamara voyages.