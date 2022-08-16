Patrick Hood Named to Director Role For American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages has announced Patrick Hood as Director of Health and Safety, Security, Quality and Environment (HSSQE).

Reporting directly to Acting President David Giersdorf, Hood is responsible for training as well as compliance of company policies under the Hornblower Group’s RESPECT Management System along with oversight of all federal and maritime safety regulations, the company said.

“I am delighted to welcome Patrick Hood to head our HSSQE functions and oversight as our Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences grow across North America,” said Giersdorf. “His extensive experience in the maritime business and over a decade serving our nation in the U.S. Coast Guard is a welcomed asset to the team.”

Hood joins American Queen Voyages with an accomplished compliance officer and marine safety career over the last two decades.

Most recently, he served as HSSQE manager for leading shipping company Seabulk, overseeing all safety, environmental and quality functions and compliance officer for OSG Ship Management. In addition to service with top shipping companies, Hood served in port leadership capacities for the U.S. Coast Guard including Senior Marine Inspector, Port State Control Officer, Marine Casualty Investigator and other positions.