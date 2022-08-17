Carnival Celebration Becomes Second Carnival Ship to Feature a Roller Coaster

Carnival Cruise Line is getting the Carnival Celebration ready which will feature BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, the line’s second roller coaster at sea, according to a press release.

The first BOLT, which also happens to be the first-ever roller coaster at sea, is currently in operation aboard the Mardi Gras.

BOLT is an all-electric coaster with a two-person car that travels up to 40 miles per hour on an 800-foot track with multiple drops, according to the company.

“The recognition this incredible attraction has received since its debut on our flagship last year highlights the tremendous work that went into making it a reality, but the most important thing about BOLT is, simply, it’s fun. It embodies the great lengths we’ll go to for our guests’ good time, and I’m eager to see this next coaster in service when Carnival Celebration begins sailing,” commented Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line.

Technicians have operated shoreside tests on the new BOLT, which was assembled at Maurer Rides in Germany for initial testing before being reassembled atop Carnival Celebration in Finland over the past few weeks.

“At Maurer, we build and deliver excitement and we will deliver just that when BOLT debuts on Carnival Celebration. We can’t wait to present this breathtaking ride to Carnival’s guests,” said Marco Hartwig, project manager, Maurer Rides.

Beginning with its inaugural cruise on November 21, the Carnival Celebration will offer year-round, seven-day Caribbean sailings from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami.