Princess Cruises Makes More Changes to Skagway Calls

Princess Cruises has announced it will retain two thirds of its port calls to Skagway, AK through the remainder of the 2022 Alaska season.

Of the 31 remaining calls to Skagway, 21 itineraries will remain intact and make stops in the popular Alaska port, the company said, in a press release.

However, because the forward dock that has been closed for the season is the primary location where Princess Royal Class ships dock, and because there are no other viable alternatives, Princess is making adjustments to 10 itineraries, including: