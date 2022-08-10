Carnival Hits One Million Guests Making Use of the VeriFLY Travel App

One million Carnival Cruise Line guests have utilized Daon’s VeriFLY travel app to speed up the COVID documentation process before embarkation aboard Carnival’s fleet, according to a press release.

Carnival has become the largest cruise line to use the app since it became available fleetwide in March. Guests can use VeriFLY to submit their health screening information, such as vaccination status and COVID-19 test results, according to Carnival.

“Helping one million people to simplify the process of starting their vacation is a great milestone to reach, but it’s no surprise the majority of our guests have taken to using VeriFLY so quickly. They see the benefit immediately as they save a significant amount of time at the port and get on board faster,” said Ron Dillehay, vice president of guest marketing and technology, Carnival Cruise Line.

“Through this partnership, we are enabling Carnival to deliver a faster and more seamless health screening experience at embarkation for their guests,” commented Tom Grissen, chief executive officer, Daon.

The VeriFLY app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. After downloading the app, guests can search for Carnival Cruise Line and follow the on-screen instructions. Once guests submit the required information and the process is completed, a VeriFLY pass will be issued in the app for them to present when boarding Carnival's ships.